West Nile Virus in Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR— The West Nile Virus most recently has been detected in South Windsor.

West Nile is a mosquito borne illness and the state mosquito management program is urging residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

The warning comes from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station which has found West Nile Virus mosquitoes infected in town. Make sure you wear mosquito repellent and have screens on your windows to reduce getting a mosquito bite.

Mosquitoes are most active at duck and dawn, so take extra protection during those times– wearing long sleeves and pants if possible.

“Around 7 and 8 o’clock that’s going to be the high risk period of being bitten, and there are a lot of mosquitoes carrying this virus this time of the year,” said Theodore Andreadis, Director Agriculture Experiment Station.

The infected mosquitoes were collected in the town last week. To help prevent the mosquito population from growing– be sure to dump out any standing water in your yard such as bird baths or flower pots.