What to expect from the 2018 Big E 

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The 2018 Big E is set to kick off September 14  and here is what you can expect.

Some of the entertainment options at the Big E include car shows,  circus, parades, concerts and more.

Entertainment  

Special guests include:   

  • Max Creek 
  • Ice T 
  • Grandmaster Flash 
  • Wildee 
  • Jenny Tolman 
  • The Voice Live! 

Click here for more information.

Food 

There will also be endless options of food such as:

New foods:  

  • Deep Fried Pop Tart 
  • Deep Fried Corn on the Cob 
  • Pulled Pork Poutine 
  • Corn Poutine 
  • Ground Sirloin  
  • Kielbasa Chili 
  • Polish Sampler Platter 

Return Favorites include: 

  • Flatliner Burger 
  • Waffle Chicken Burger 
  • Deep fried Oreos  
  • Gourmet Tator Tots  
  • Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake  
  • Blueberry Pierogi Sundae 

Full list of food options here. 

Competitions 

Competitions include Christmas three wreath making, dairy judging, creative arts and more. Full list here.

Ticket Information 

General admission for adults is $15, children that are six-12 are $10, and children who are five-years-old and younger are free. 

For information on tickets, click here. 

