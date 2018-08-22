What to expect from the 2018 Big E 

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The 2018 Big E is set to kick off September 14 and here is what you can expect.

Some of the entertainment options at the Big E include car shows, circus, parades, concerts and more.

Entertainment

Special guests include:

Max Creek

Ice T

Grandmaster Flash

Wildee

Jenny Tolman

The Voice Live!

Click here for more information.

Food

There will also be endless options of food such as:

New foods:

Deep Fried Pop Tart

Deep Fried Corn on the Cob

Pulled Pork Poutine

Corn Poutine

Ground Sirloin

Kielbasa Chili

Polish Sampler Platter

Return Favorites include:

Flatliner Burger

Waffle Chicken Burger

Deep fried Oreos

Gourmet Tator Tots

Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake

Blueberry Pierogi Sundae

Full list of food options here.

Competitions

Competitions include Christmas three wreath making, dairy judging, creative arts and more. Full list here.

Ticket Information

General admission for adults is $15, children that are six-12 are $10, and children who are five-years-old and younger are free.

For information on tickets, click here.