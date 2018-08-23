× Farmington police investigating early morning burglary

FARMINGTON — A store owner says he’s facing upwards of $5,000 in damage after a burglary in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The owner says he’s been broken into before almost a dozen times.

The security footage shoes four people pulling up in what looks like a suburban. They seemingly tie a seatbelt to the door, and yank it open by driving the car away.

For all the damage they caused, all they made away with was about $100 worth of cigarettes.

The owner also says police got a call about a similar incident in Newington a short time later. Police have not confirmed that.

The owner is thankful not much was taken, and there were no injuries to the employees. He says it’s always disheartening to go through an experience like that.