FOX61 and CW20 to televise UConn Men’s Ice Hockey and Baseball

HARTFORD– UConn Athletics, FOX61 and CW20 today announced a partnership to televise up to 10 UConn Men’s Ice Hockey and Baseball games beginning with the 2018-19 season. The telecast rights are in addition to the existing sponsorship of UConn Athletics by FOX61 and CW20.

“I am excited that our partners at FOX61 and CW20 will be televising up to 10 games this season that will showcase our men’s hockey and baseball teams,” said David Benedict, Director of Athletics, UConn. “Both teams compete extremely hard, are a lot of fun to watch and regularly make UConn Nation proud. I’m glad our fans across the state will have a chance to watch these two teams on television and the added exposure will be of great benefit to our athletic programs. Our partnership with IMG, FOX61 and CW20 is of great value to us and I am grateful to each of the entities for their willingness to enhance the Huskies’ presence throughout the state.”

The following UConn Men’s Ice Hockey games will be televised on CW20 in 2018-19 from the XL Center in Hartford:

Dec. 6, 2018 Boston College 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2019 New Hampshire 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 1, 2019 Boston College 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 9, 2019 Merrimack 5:05 p.m.

March 1, 2019 Vermont 7:05 p.m.

March 8, 2019 UMass 7:05 p.m.

The televised baseball schedule will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with UConn Athletics and IMG that includes televising their Men’s Hockey and Baseball games said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager for FOX61 and CW20. “The UConn athletics brand competes on the highest level and standard in collegiate sports. We look forward to televising these two elite athletic programs for all fans to

experience”.

“This partnership with Fox61 and CW20 will give our great fans across Connecticut the chance to watch us battle in Hockey East, the toughest conference in the country,” said Mike Cavanaugh, Head Coach, UConn Men’s Ice Hockey. “This is an excellent opportunity to bring college hockey, featuring our program and student-athletes, to so many homes across the state. I want to thank everyone at Fox61, CW20 and IMG for their support and commitment to UConn hockey with this partnership.”