2 Hartford officers being treated for possible exposure to Fentanyl after drug raid

HARTFORD — Two Hartford police officers are being treated in the hospital for possible exposure to Fentanyl after a drug raid Thursday,

A Haz mat situation was declared after the raid on 373-375 Garden Street involving Hartford police officers about 11:40 a.m.

Officials said at two officers were taken to the hospital and five others were also exposed. Officials said the substance is being tested to determine what it is, but police believe it is fentanyal and or heroin.

Two people are in custody.

Police were executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 3rd floor when a suspect tried to dispose of drug substance by throwing it out the window. The window was closed, which resulted in the package opening up and the substance hit the officers.

Garden Street is closed for the incident. Police are expected to be on scene throughout the afternoon.