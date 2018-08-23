K2 court cases in New Haven ramp up

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Green has largely been quiet since over 100 patient transports for K2 overdoses last week.

But now, the court rooms of New Haven are becoming active following multiple arrests in connection with the overdoses.

A combination of informants and overdose victims have pointed the finger at three primary suspects in this case. One of the men arrested was also nabbed with a bunch of K2 in March.

53-year-old John Parker appeared for his second court date in less than a week answering to charges in connection to the dozens of K2 overdoses.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, when cops found Parker in the Best Way Inn, near the Wilbur Cross Parkway, they found him in possession of 33 bags of K2. And, while he didn’t admit that he’s responsible for supplying some of the bad batch last week, he did tell police he left the Green right as ambulances started to arrive to help those falling out.

37-year-old Félix Melendez, also charged in connection to the overdoses, is due for his second court appearance next Thursday.

Meanwhile, federal charges have been filed against 47-year-old Quentin Staggers, who faces charges of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids, or K2.

“Quentin, is actually a really nice guy,” said a young woman, who frequents the Green. “He tries to help the homeless out and tries to get those incarcerated work with Yale.”

This woman, who asked that her identity not be revealed, said she has smoked K2, but fortunately never overdosed.

“It’s a cheap drug,” she said. “That’s why a lot of homeless people do it because it only takes $2 or $3 to get a high. But, you don’t know what you’re getting. It could be rat poison in it. It could be anything.”

And, she said, you don’t get dirty urine from it.

“That’s why a lot of people also smoke it because it doesn’t show up on drug test.” the woman said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, right across the street from the New Haven Green, said Quentin Staggers’ file has been sealed, for now.