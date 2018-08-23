Mayor Harp: Former staffer fired for using city credit card for personal use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven Mayor Toni Harp confirmed to FOX61's Jenn Bernstein that a city staffer has been fired for using city credit card for personal use.

In a Thursday taping of The Real Story, Harp said the staffer has since been fired.

"She used one of the city credit cards - one of our employees had been out sick for a long time," Harp said. "They had a trusted relationship and she unfortunately took her credit card to a long-term hotel and stayed there."

Harp added, "and unfortunately she did it because she was evicted so it's a homeless issue as well. We were not aware of it until we saw the bill."