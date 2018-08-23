MGM Springfield ready to open its doors to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD – Members of the media, MGM representatives and Massachusetts elected officials gathered in a ballroom inside the new MGM Casino for a massive press conference.

It was a party atmosphere filled with entertainment from The Blue Man Group and The Jabbawockeez. The new casino has everything from a bowling alley, a 125,000 square foot gaming floor and a movie theater for guests to enjoy.

The effort beginning after an EF-3 tornado ravaged the city, MGM erected the casino to help revitalize the area adding several jobs along the way for the community.

“Do you realize that well over 1000 Springfield residents are now employed here in the city of Springfield,” says Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The official grand opening for the casino will be Friday August 24th at 11 a.m.