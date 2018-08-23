× Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in 40 CT towns

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) said mosquitoes in 40 Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The CAES is warning residents of the increased risk of the virus.

So far, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has detected West Nile virus in: Bethany, Bridgeport, Chester, Danbury, Darien, East Haven, Easton, Fairfield, Franklin, Greenwich, Haddam, Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Manchester, Meriden, Middlefield, Milford, Monroe, New Britain, New Canaan, New Haven, Newington, North Branford, Norwalk, Orange, Shelton, South Windsor, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, West Hartford, West Haven, Westbrook, Weston, Westport, Wethersfield, Woodbridge.

The CAES said two human cases have been associated with the virus this year. Since 2000, CAES said 136 human cases of the virus, including three fatalities, have been diagnoses in Connecticut residents.

