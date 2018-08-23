× Two polls show very different results in Lamont, Stefanowski race for governor

HAMDEN — Results vary in the Gubernatorial race in two polls released Tuesday.

A Sacred Heart poll released Tuesday afternoon showed Democrat Ned Lamont with a four point lead over Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski. Lamont leads the poll with 40.8 percent of Connecticut voters currently support Lamont and 36.9 percent who support Stefanowski. Unaffiliated voters are currently divided, with 29.8 percent supporting Lamont and 29.8 percent supporting Stefanowski. In addition, another 27.3 percent of unaffiliated voters were undecided at the time of the poll.

A press release for the poll said, “The top issues driving voter concerns in the governor’s race were the “high overall tax burden” (24.7 percent) or “state budget crisis” (22.3 percent) in Connecticut. In addition, leading up to the election to choose his successor, only 15.9 percent of Connecticut voters “approve” of the job Dannel Malloy is doing as governor.”

In a new poll released earlier in the day by Quinnipiac, Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont leads the Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski, 46-33%. Oz Griebel comes in at 4%, and 1% for the Libertarian party’s Rod Hanscomb.

According to the poll, in a head to head matchup, Lamont tops Stefanowski 53-37%.

In a four-way race, Lamont leads Stefanowski with women 50-27%. Men are divided almost evenly with 40% for Lamont, and 39% for Stefanowski.

As far as favorability goes, Connecticut gives Lamont a 44% favorability rating with 28% viewing him as unfavorable. Stefanowski gets a divided 33% favorability, and 31% unfavorable. Quinnipiac says 35% haven’t heard enough about Stefanowski to form an opinion.

Results are from the independent Quinnipac University Poll.