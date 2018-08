Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's currently a push in new haven to get people back to school!

According to the Connecticut Department of Education, 1 out of 6 residents in New Haven do not have their high school diploma and 30 percent of adults aren't be able to read.

Next Tuesday - the New Haven Adult & Continuing Education Center will hold a "No Excuses" rally from 11 to 12:30 on the New Haven green.