Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomfield teen

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield Police are trying to find 15-year-old Shaquoyia Hudson after they say she’s considered ‘at risk’. Police say Hudson was found missing from her home in Bloomfield, and may be in the company of an unidentified man.

Hudson was last seen in the area of Sheffield Avenue and Highland Street in New Haven on the night of August 21st.

Shaquoyia Hudson is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She stands at 5’3″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.