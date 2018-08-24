12-year-old honored by police for her bravery during armed robbery in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- 12-year-old Leslie Meza Ruiz fought back tears as police officers recognized her for her efforts in an attempted robbery.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpatti honored Ruiz for her actions during an attempted robbery that took place on July 24th.

"We only gives these to extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond. Leslie, you've done that," said Scarpatti.

In a video released by the Meriden Police Department Friday, a suspect is seen approaching Ruiz behind the counter, in an attempt to rob the store. Ruiz is then seen fighting the man and even jumping on his back, in an attempt to protect her family.

"It just happened just so fast. I just did what I had to do," said Ruiz.

City officials showered Leslie and her family with gifts from the YMCA, the police department and several local businesses. As for the robbers, police arrested a man and a woman and charged them the same night.