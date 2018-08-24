× Bristol man arrested, charged with selling drugs, manslaughter

BRISTOL — Bristol Police says Matthew Fazzino is being held on an over $1,000,000 bond for selling narcotics and manslaughter.

Police say that officers, their narcotics enforcement team, along with the State’s Attorney’s office, Plymouth Police, and US Homeland Security all executed a search warrant at 55 Cold Springs Road in Bristol.

The warrant came about from a month-long investigation into drug dealing operations at that address.

Along with the search warrant, Bristol Police had four outstanding arrest warrants for Fassino for selling narcotics.

Fazzino was taken into custody without incident.

While at the Bristol Police department, Plymouth Police served an outstanding warrant they had for Fazzino for Manslaughter and selling narcotics relating to an overdose death in their town in May.

Fazzino was held on four counts of Sale of Narcotics and Possession of a Firearm by a felon, and held on a $100,000 bond.

Along with those charges, Fazzino was also charged with Manslaughter, and the sale of narcotics, and held on a $1,000,000 court set bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court Friday.