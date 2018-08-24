× East Hartford woman arrested after food fight in Stop and Shop

GLASTONBURY — Glastonbury Police say one woman was arrested after a food fight, and stealing at a Stop and Shop.

Police say just before 9 p.m. on August 17th, they were called to a Stop and Shop. There was a report that a man and a women in their 60’s were throwing food.

During the investigation, police say 50-year-old Linda Ixtos admitted to shoplifting. It’s unknown why food was thrown.

Ixtos was arrested and is set to appear in court on September 5th.