Former CDC head Tom Frieden charged with forcibly touching woman

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, delivers remarks during a press conference September 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. Frieden took part in the news conference to highlight that millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu and related complications every year. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City Health Commissioner, was arrested Friday and charged with forcible touching, according to the New York Police Department.
The NYPD says the alleged incident happened in Brooklyn in October 2017 where officials say he grabbed the buttocks of a 55-year-old woman.
He is currently in NYPD custody and is expected to head to Brooklyn Criminal Court for arraignment.
A law enforcement official said that the alleged victim and Frieden had known each other for several years.