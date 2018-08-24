× Former CDC head Tom Frieden charged with forcibly touching woman

NEW YORK — Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City Health Commissioner, was arrested Friday and charged with forcible touching, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD says the alleged incident happened in Brooklyn in October 2017 where officials say he grabbed the buttocks of a 55-year-old woman.

He is currently in NYPD custody and is expected to head to Brooklyn Criminal Court for arraignment.

A law enforcement official said that the alleged victim and Frieden had known each other for several years.