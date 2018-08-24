Hot Air Balloon Festival in Plainville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE — Huge crowds helped kick off the Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival in Norton Park Friday.

Each year, the Plainville Fire Company sponsors the festival.

Hundreds of people from around the region come to enjoy the hot air balloon display.

There are also plenty of vendors, games and other attractions.

The festival also raises money for scholarships and community groups.

Friday’s kickoff included a spectacular fireworks show.

The festival runs through the entire weekend until Sunday.