How to make breakfast healthy for back to school kids

HARTFORD -- Kaneen Gomez-Hixson is a registered dietician and second-year graduate student and Stephanie Vivier is a first year graduate student at the University of Saint Joseph’s School of Nutrition.

They joined Keith McGilvery to discuss ways to make breakfast healthy for kids as they head back to school. They said parents should focus on keeping food in its whole and natural state because this will help kids get the most nutrients out of their food.

Eating a well-balanced diet will not only help give kids energy throughout the day, but it will also boost their immunity and help prevent any unwanted illness as the seasons change. Or building a nutritious breakfast checklist like the ones listed here!