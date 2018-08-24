× New Haven’s Chief Administrative Office resigns

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Toni Harp said Friday that the city of New Haven’s Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Carter, had resigned. The resignation is effective September 7th.

Harp’s office says the responsibilities of the Chief Administrative Officer is overseeing the police, fire, and emergency management departments, the New Haven Free Public Library system, and the public works, parks ‘n’ rec, engineering, human resources, and public safety communications departments.

According to the Mayor’s office, Carter’s letter did not include a reason for his resignation.

This is a developing story.