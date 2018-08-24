Over 100 graduate from Hartford Job Corps Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A graduation for students in a program sponsored by the US Department of Labor, and supported by the CT Department of Labor, was held Friday.

But this wasn't your typical graduation, this was a group of people who face more challenges than most.

While much of the region watched as three people went to jail on Garden Street Thursday, today, 150 young adults graduated the Hartford Job Corps Academy and they are entering the work force.

The Hartford Job Corps Academy gives low income people the education and skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

“This is our 2018 graduation ceremony for our students that successfully completed the program," said Adrienne Pope, of Hartford Job Corps Academy. "So they’ve earned career technical training in either clinical medical assistance, manufacturing or insurance. They earn their GED or high school diploma, and they are transitioning out into higher education and the workforce. And this is their day.”

Hartford Job Corps Academy offers students ages 16-24 education and training in specific job skills that are in demand in Connecticut. With so many students facing poverty issues in the Hartford region, this program is fully funded and free for low-income students.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman attended the event and spoke with students.

“It’s a fantastic day. To see the student's faces who are ready and willing to get out there and work, they have worked so hard to get here this is going to be fantastic for Hartford and the surrounding communities. It is going to be great for our state. These kids have a future for all of us.”

Hartford Job Corps offers a variety of training relevant to Connecticut. Today families were proud, and students are excited to get to work.

More information of the Hartford Job Corp Academy, click here.