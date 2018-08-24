Police investigating after several packages have been reported missing in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Police are investigating after they said several package have been reported missing.

West Hartford police said the thefts occurred on the east side of town.

In the most recent incident, police said an individual was captured on home security camera footage taking the package from the front porch.

"There was no description of a car but one is believed to have been used by the suspect.," police said.

Police said the recorded incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on the Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is believed to be involved in others places in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the town at (860) 523-5203.