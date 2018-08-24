Three arrested after 2 Hartford officers were taken to hospital after exposure to Fentanyl during drug raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Three people have been arrested after two officers were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to Fentaly during a drug raid Thursday.

The three suspects appeared in court Friday.

Police arrested Raymond Vasquez, Luis Diaz and Francheska Muniz-Rodriguez.

Detectives from the Hartford Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Division, conducted a narcotics warrant operation on Garden Street in Hartford Thursday. One of the suspect's attempting to destroy evidence, exposed seven officers to suspected Fentanyl powder. Two of the officers were transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Approximately a half kilogram of Fentanyl, one firearm, ammunition, packaging and $4000 was seized. The suspects are being charged with possession of narcotics among other charges.

All residents were evacuated and the city said they might be allowed back in the building this Thursday

“It’s gonna be shut down for like a week, so I don’t know it’s crazy,” said Edwin Roman, who said he lives in Hartford.

The three suspects are due back in court on September 12. Diaz and Vasquez are being held on a $750,000 bond and Rodriguez is being held on a $500,000 bond since she has no prior convictions.