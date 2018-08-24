‘Top 10’ weather day for Friday with low humidity, temps in 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will be a TOP TEN weather day with cobalt blue skies, low humidity and highs in the low-mid 80s.

The humidity will remain low through Saturday before rising Sunday into into next week.

We turn both hot and humid again starting Monday. In fact, we could be headed towards yet another HEAT WAVE! Summer isn't over, but let's enjoy the break while we get it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave! High: Low 90s.

