Yale freshman experience college life for the first time

NEW HAVEN -- With school getting ready to start, Friday was the start of a new beginning at Yale University, especially for incoming freshman Caroline Silver.

"So I'm moving into Saybrook, the freshman housing in Saybrook College today," said Silver.

Silver is from Westchester, New York and had a lot of stuff to bring in her dorm room. Luckily, help was right by her side.

"Actually a lot of my stuff is already gone because all of the upper class-men were really sweet and moved it all out," she said.

Bedding, clothes and all the other heavy lifting out of the car was quite the welcome for Caroline who is one of 2,229 freshman admitted for the 2022 school year.

In 2017, 2,272 students from a pool of 32,900 applicants were admitted for the 2021 class.

