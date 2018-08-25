1 dead in shooting after Florida high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting outside a Florida high school football game.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday night as the crowd was leaving the Raines High School football game.
There were about 4,000 people attending the game. Director of investigations Ron Lendvay said the person killed was a young man and the two people injured were a teenage boy and girl. He didn’t identify the victims, nor would he say if they were students at the school.
The sheriff’s office was still looking for the shooter Saturday morning.
In a statement on their website, the school system said administrators would be meeting today to discuss the shooting and school security. They also said counselors would be at school on Monday for children and staff who might need help processing the incident.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided a media briefing Friday night, which they posted on their Facebook page. You watch it below.