1 dead in shooting after Florida high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting outside a Florida high school football game.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday night as the crowd was leaving the Raines High School football game.

There were about 4,000 people attending the game. Director of investigations Ron Lendvay said the person killed was a young man and the two people injured were a teenage boy and girl. He didn’t identify the victims, nor would he say if they were students at the school.

The sheriff’s office was still looking for the shooter Saturday morning.

#JSO is working a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game. Two injured, one deceased. #JSO is handling the investigation. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 25, 2018

.@ActionNewsJax is standing by for a briefing from #JSO on the triple shooting that left one dead at Raines High after the football game vs. Lee High. We will bring it to you live on air & online when it happens. @WOKVNews @CBSNews #Florida #Jacksonville @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Wjk5K2Tst5 — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 25, 2018

In a statement on their website, the school system said administrators would be meeting today to discuss the shooting and school security. They also said counselors would be at school on Monday for children and staff who might need help processing the incident.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided a media briefing Friday night, which they posted on their Facebook page. You watch it below.