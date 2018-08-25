Bristol pawn shop owners say their business was vandalized two nights in a row

BRISTOL — The owners of a pawn shop are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who vandalized the business two nights in a row.

The owners of Silas Deane Pawn on Farmington Avenue said surveillance video shows someone smashing the windows early Friday morning. The owners replaced the windows but someone broke the windows again early Saturday.

The owners said The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The owners said they are offering a $500 reward for information.

Bristol Police did not return our calls for information.