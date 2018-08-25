Car drives into sinkhole in East Hartford, exposes water main break

EAST HARTFORD – A driver got a quite a surprise last night on Brewer Street in East Hartford.

They were expecting to drive through a puddle. Instead, they went nose-first into a sinkhole that was apparently created by a water main break. Police tell FOX61’s Taylor Dichello that at least one person climbed out the hatchback of the car, some time before 2 a.m.

East Hartford police say no one was injured, but crews from the Metropolitan District Commission will be on the scene for several hours fixing the issue. The hole is in the 700 block of Brewer St. near Madison. One resident who planned to get up and drive to North Carolina says he’s stuck in his driveway while the hole is fixed, and that in his 30 years in East Hartford he’s never seen anything like it.