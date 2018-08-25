Connecticut chapter of Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation running to find a cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The 2018 Eversource Hartford Marathon is just around the corner on October 13th, and the race is so much more than just a chance to run!

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation was named one of the 20 official charity partners for this year's race. The organization has been helping those who suffer from the diseases for more than 25 years in hopes of one day finding a cure.

Crohn's and colitis, collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, or IBD, are chronic, often debilitating digestive diseases. Fortunately, there are many more treatment options available today than in the past, but members of the organization say there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1967, and the Connecticut local chapter is partnering with the 2018 Eversource Hartford Marathon. The national foundation has invested over $330 million in research since its founding, and raised $28.4 million in 2017 alone.

If a marathon seems too daunting, don't worry, the race also offers shorter distances including a 5K and half-marathon. The organization also has other ways to help. For more information go visit

http://online.ccfa.org/Hartford

or

www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/connecticut