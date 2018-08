× Crash closes Route 80 in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH – Route 80 is closed due to a 2-car crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened about 10:15 a.m., and at least one person was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital via LifeStar helicopter, according to state police. The crash happened near the entrance to Chatfield Hollow State Park.

This is a breaking news story. FOX61 has a crew on scene and we’ll update you with more information as we get it.