Driver arrested crash that injured 5 people in New London

NEW LONDON — Police arrested a Ledyard man on DUI charges after they say he injured several people and crashed into five cars Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m. they received multiple reports of a white jeep Wrangler crashing into other vehicles without stopping in the area of Truman St., Shaw St., and Upper Bank St. Police said five people were transported to L+M Hospital as a result of the accident. None of the sustained injuries appeared to be life threatening.

The Jeep finally came to a stop after it became disabled because of a collision with a vehicle in the area of Bank St. and Summer St.

Police said Charles Hoey, 47, of Ledyard, was given Narcan on scene by medics prior to him being transported to L+M Hospital for further medical care. Hoey was released into police custody after a brief stay at the hospital. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located and seized in Hoey’s vehicle by police at time of initial contact. He was charged with DUI, Fail. To Drive Right, Evading Responsibility (multiple counts), Following Too Close (multiple counts), Poss. of Narcotics, and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.