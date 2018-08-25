× Fundraiser tonight to help pay for Connecticut man’s liver transplant

SOUTH WINDSOR – Call it good food for a great cause!

The public is invited to come out for a pasta fundraiser on Saturday. The funds raised from the festivities will go towards helping pay for Peter Ruff’s medical costs.

Erin and Peter Ruff were married in December of 2017. Their wedding hashtag was ‘ruff life,’ but little did they know just how much meaning that would carry.

For the past six months, the newlyweds have been in and out of the ICU, doctors recently telling Peter that he will need a liver transplant in order to survive.

Peter’s strong fighting spirit is what has kept him alive thus far, but the medical costs have started piling up.

So, Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, everyone is invited to enjoy a pasta dinner, raffles, and entertainment at the Saint Francis Assissi Hall at 673 Ellington Rd, South Windsor. For those who cannot attend but wish to donate you can visit Peter’s gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/living-the-rufflife