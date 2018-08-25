McCain remembered by the man who ran his campaign for president in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- People across the country are reacting to Senator John McCain’s death, including here in Connecticut. McCain visited the state many times over the years.

His service and love of country capturing the admiration of one local man. Ben Davol was the state director for John McCain’s presidential campaign.

'He`s a real American hero... in the truest sense... and he`s the last one to say that. John McCain was in solitary confinement for 2 ½ years and once a day was taken from his prison cell and tortured, and he lead the fight to recognize Vietnam, that`s the kind of man he is.'

Davol admired McCain since childhood.

“My connection to him, however tenuous, is that my father was a captain of submarines in the United States Navy and had sailed with and worked with McCain`s dad back in the Pacific in World War II.'

“When he was taken prisoner, my dad who is not particularly religious, he did say every night for us... have a moment of silence to think of John McCain in prison.'

Ben had no idea he'd eventually cross paths with the man he'd prayed for. In 1998 Ben was running a congressional campaign for a candidate.

“The National Republican Congressional Committee called and said - would you like John McCain to come campaign for you.. and ah... that`s a pretty easy answer right there. He came, came to our little campaign office... and sat in... actually it was my father`s college chair which I had in my office. I remember distinctly he sat down and he said where are we going, who are we going to meet, and who’s in charge. And I said well we`re going to the Iwo Jima Memorial, you`re going to meet George Gentile, and I`m in charge I`m the campaign manager. Okay let`s go. And then I asked him if I could tell him a little bit about my Dad. He was very touched by it, it meant a lot to me, my dad died a long time ago. So it meant a lot to me that there was this little connection.'

That wouldn't be the last time Davol and McCain found themselves together. As McCain geared up for the 2000 republican primary for president against George W. Bush, the senator found a friend and ally in Davol, as well as small group of Republicans. Davol took the role as state director for John McCain.

“It was sort of a hodge podge. Iwo Jima veterans, and college kids and moms."

With Davol emerging at the helm.

“It was a lot of fun... and a lot of very, very funny, funny experiences. It was the first time we used a lot of email back then... believe it or not. No Twitter, no anything else.”

McCain’s grassroots effort in the state took off. “He came to Connecticut three times which was kind of remarkable.'

McCain went on to win the primary in the state. "What irritated people at the time. Governor John Rowland who was 72 percent in the polls, a popular Connecticut governor could not win the state for George Bush, that`s kind of embarrassing."

Davol helped him campaign for the primary contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina. And it was the loss in South Carolina that sealed McCain’s defeat against George W. Bush.

While many in Connecticut switched allegiances to the new presidential nominee, Davol stayed McCain strong.

“I didn`t do that which didn`t make me very popular, but that`s ok.”

Davol held onto campaign keepsakes like lawn signs.

“I`m not really that much of a packrat, but...I was really proud of it ya know?”

I’m really proud of what we did and I really think he would have been a great President.'

A loss that hardly hindered McCain from leaving his own legacy.

“How will I remember him? How we should remember him, a true American, he wouldn`t want to be called a hero, just a true American... who cared deeply about this country. In the very little part of my life I got to spend with him it meant a great deal to me... it meant a great deal to me.”