Norwich police investigating alleged sexual assaults involving school employee and former students

NORWICH — Police said since June of 2018, they have been involved in an active investigation into alleged sexual assaults that occurred involving an employee of Norwich Free Academy and student(s) who attended the school.

Norwich Police Department said at this time, they are not releasing the name of the employee as they continue to investigate.

“The Norwich Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the facts surrounding the allegations as well as how the information was discovered and reported,” police said in a release.

The identity of the victim(s) in this case will not be released, according to police.