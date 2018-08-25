The Stan Simpson Show – The K-2 crisis in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The palpable scenes of the panic on the New Haven Green last week are still horrifying.

More than 100 people overdosed after ingesting the synthetic drug known as “K-2.”

Whether it’s opiates or new synthetic drugs, the reality of addiction is riveting and confounding.

Today, we’ll talk about the emergence of K-2 – and how it is putting the exclamation point on the crisis of drug addiction in CT – and beyond.

Guests: Hartford Courant Reporter Josh Kovner and Dr. Craig Allen from Rushford.