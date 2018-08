× Truck accident shuts down I-95 in Guilford

GUILFORD – Interstate 95 is shut down on the northbound side between exits 58 and 59 because of an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck.

The accident occurred about 6:30 Saturday morning. State police say there’s a report of one injury; no word yet if it’s serious.

We’ll have more information on the accident and the traffic situation as it becomes available during the FOX61 Morning News and on the FOX61 News app.