Connecticut flags ordered lowered as Connecticut remembers Sen. McCain

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy is ordering U.S. and state flags in Connecticut be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

Malloy called McCain a hero who put his life on the line to defend the nation during a time of war, experiencing torture and suffering.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called McCain the epitome of grit and grace who inspired others to choose courage over cowardice. He said he was honored to travel and work with McCain as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy praised McCain's "life, leadership and patriotism" and said America was lucky to have him as an inspiration.

The 81-year-old McCain died Saturday.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral, as yet unannounced.