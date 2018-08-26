× Larry DeNardis dead at 80; Former Congressman, Univ. of New Haven President

NEW HAVEN — Former Connecticut Congressman and President of the University of New Haven passed away Friday.

Dr. Lawrence DeNardis led the University of New Haven from 1991-2004. DeNardis was a two term congressman for New Haven area.

In a statement released by current UNH President Dr Steven Kaplan he said “Dr. DeNardis’ legacy is embedded in the University of New Haven. It can be seen in the remarkable work of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as our alumni. He embodied the spirit and history of this great institution, and we are grateful for his many contributions. We should also remember his dedicated service as a tireless advocate for the State of Connecticut, as well as his congressional service.”

He formed an exploratory committee in the governor’s race in 2010.

DeNardis was 80 years old.

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (R-North Haven)said in a statement:

“Larry was a class act who was deeply respected by Republicans and Democrats alike. I was fortunate to know him and work with him, and I admired him for his ability to bring people together. Larry loved Connecticut and he had a passion for public service. We are saddened by his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the DeNardis family.”