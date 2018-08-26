× The heat and humidity increase over the next few days

One more day before we get back into the hot stuff. Sunday looks quite nice, with temps in the mid 80s and comfortable conditions. The humidity in combination with a strengthening high pressure center will bring big time heat to the area for the start of the work week. Highs near 90 and brutal humidity will make it feel like 100 outside. Thankfully, we wont jeopardize any records, but it will still feel like the middle of Summer.

Thursday we will see an end to the heat and the humidity as a cold front moves through we’ll keep an eye on this as it could bring some showers and thunderstorms along with it. While not a total washout, you will want to keep the umbrella handy.

After that, the weekend next weekend looks amazing! Hopefully that part of the forecast holds true through the 7 day period.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave! High: Low 90s.

THURSDAY: Showers, clouds and relief from the humidity. High: 80s.

