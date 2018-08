× Waterbury police: 10 year old drowns in pool

WATERBURY – Police say they are investigating how a 10-year-old girl drowned in a residential swimming pool last night.

The child, who has not yet been identified, drowned in a pool on Pierpont Road. That’s on the east side of the city, not far from Crosby High School.

The child was taken to St. Mary’s hospital Saturday night, but did not survive.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.