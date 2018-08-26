× Waterford police looking for couple that dined, then dashed

WATERFORD – Police are looking for a couple of “dine-and-dash” thieves who didn’t bother paying the bill at a local restaurant.

The two ordered $98.40 worth of food and drinks at the Sunset Rib Company on River Street in Waterford, then left the restaurant before paying the bill. The two people left in a dark colored vehicle.

Security cameras captured the duo. Police ask that if you recognize them or have any information, please contact Officer Troy Gelinas #71 at tgelinas@waterfordct.org. Please reference case number 2018-01750.