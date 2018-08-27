$10,000 damage after Bristol pawn shop vandalized two nights in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- The owners of a pawn shop are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who vandalized the business two nights in a row.

The owners of Silas Deane Pawn on Farmington Avenue said surveillance video shows someone smashing the windows early Friday morning. The owners replaced the windows but someone broke the windows again early Saturday.

Police said the suspect in both cases is believed to be a male. At this time it is unknown if same suspect for both. The damage is estimated to be $6,700 for one and $3,000 for the other.

The owners said The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The owners said they are offering a $500 reward for information.

