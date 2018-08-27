3 arrested after stolen vehicle chase at San Diego State University
SAN DIEGO — Police said they arrested three people Monday following a stolen car chase that prompted a lockdown near a San Diego elementary school, according to FOX5 San Diego.
The chase began at around 8:15 a.m. after police ran license plate on a white Toyota Prius and learned that it had been reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off and eventually ended up on the campus of San Diego State University, said police. The driver stopped and took off on foot with the two passengers into a canyon, according to police.
