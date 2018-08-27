Alleged sexual assaults involving students and school employee under investigation in Norwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH --There are disturbing allegations out of Norwich of an inappropriate relationship involving a former school employee and perhaps multiple students.

For two months, Norwich police have been investigating alleged sexual assaults – committed by a now former employee of Norwich Free Academy - against at least one student of the high school.

Neither police nor NFA are talking.

“I think it’s kind of sick,” said Mitch Thetreault of Norwich. “It’s someone all the kids trust and taking advantage of that, it’s kind a messed up.”

Because it’s an active investigation, police are not releasing the name of the former employee.

“I read it in the paper and it was like excuse me,” said a woman from Preston, who declined to give her name. “Back in my years, that never happened. Now, it’s happening and it’s like good grief.”

Like police, NFA declined on camera comment, but said they have and will continue to fully cooperate with the police investigation.

“I went to NFA,” said Louise DiGangi of Griswold. “My children went to NFA. And it was, it is a great, terrific school.”

She says she believes NFA does follow a strict background check policy and takes seriously “who they hire and who they trust. Once they are in the door, who knows what can happen.”

“I have two young children myself - three years old and 18 months - and it’s scary to even think that around here you know that’s going on” said Kevin Ywarsky of Norwich.

In a written statement, David J. Klein, Head of School, Norwich Free Academy for Norwich Free Academy, said, “Every day, student safety and well-being are our highest priority.”