× Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay $1,500 attendance fee; breaks up with fiancé

A bride has cancelled her wedding and is blaming her friends and family for not supporting her $60,000 dream wedding.

Over the weekend, this story has taken social media by storm after being shared on Facebook and Reddit, according to Daily Mail.

The Facebook post starts with:

“Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologize for cancelling only four days beforehand. Unfortunately, [fiance] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings.’ Susan then explained how her relationship ended abruptly because her guests failed to fork out the $CAD 1,500 ($1,150) they had requested.”

The bride, identified as Susan, said that she met her fiance at the age of 14 and worked together on her family’s farm.

She also said they then went to community college and worked and saved to “become financially stable.”

“We managed to save up nearly $15K for a wedding. Since our love was like a fairy tale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding, one where our son could be included,” the woman wrote. “We started touring venues and were torn between two. A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?”

The bride went on to say that all the couple needed for their grand $60K wedding was “a little push.”

“Our dream wedding amounts to 60K – all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.”

The post which is a total of 17 paragraphs, also said that she made it clear that if you couldn’t contribute then you weren’t invited.