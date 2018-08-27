× EA CEO to cancel remaining qualifier tournaments following Jacksonville shooting

The CEO of EA says he will cancel the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after two people were fatally shot and 10 others injured at a “Madden NFL 19” tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a statement Monday evening Andrew Wilson said, “We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

Sheriff Mike Williams said 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore specifically targeted fellow gamers attending the tournament on Sunday before killing himself.