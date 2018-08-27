EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Enfield teen charged in police-involved shooting, call on police to release dash cam video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The parents of an Enfield teen who was part of a police-involved shooting last year that left a man dead, are disputing police accounts of the incident.

Caleb Tisdol has been incarcerated since last December after the shooting occurred. However, his parents believe he is being wrongfully charged.

The couple said they’re going public about this now because they recently saw dash cam video of the shooting that does not match up with what police said happened.

Now, they’re calling on police and the state’s attorney’s office to release the footage so everyone else can see what they saw.