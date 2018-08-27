Greenwich funeral home vandalized twice

GREENWICH -- Police are seeking information that will help them identify a suspect who they say vandalized a funeral home.
Police said that on August 20 and then again on August 21 the suspect is seen in the video’s damaging plantings belonging to the Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home.
If anyone has any information or can identify the subject please contact the Greenwich Police Department Tip Line at:
- (203) 622-3333 (Local)
- (800) 372-1176 (Toll-Free)
- tips@greenwichct.org (Web)
40.952864 -73.725057