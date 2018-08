× Hamden Police arrest fugitive from justice in California

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say they’ve arrested 36-year-old Jared Lee Mende on outstanding warrants from California, Oregon, and Washington state.

Police say that there were ‘numerous felony warrants’ out for Mende, but specific charges weren’t listed.

Officers say they found Mende at 1742 Aspen Glen Drive. He was detained on a $500,000 bond, and was in court on August 22nd.