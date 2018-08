Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A 13th suspect has been arrested in the knife-and-machete death of Bronx teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, police said Sunday.

PIX11 reports that Ronald Urena, 29, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was among a group of alleged gang members who, while out cruising for members of rival gangs, spotted 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz on June 20 and chased the teen.