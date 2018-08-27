Mom who faced deportation sees son enroll at Quinnipaic

HAMDEN -- A Connecticut woman and Bangladesh native had the chance to witness her son attend his first day college of classes on Monday.

Samir Mahmud is one of this year’s incoming class at Quinnipiac University. His mom Salma Sikandar was facing deportation less than two weeks prior.

“They never had the opportunity to go to college like this so it’s a big accomplishment and it’s a big thing for our family,” Samir said.

He and his parents have been fighting to keep mom Salama here since 2011, but an immigration judge has consistently denied her application to be a permanent resident. Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ordered her to self-deport back to Bangladesh.

After weeks of speaking out and attracting support from all over the country . Ice granted his mom Salma a temporary stay.

“They started a petition and 44 thousand people around the world saw and heard my mother’s case and supported,” Samir said.

Samir is now a first generation college student getting ready to major in software engineering. While he says the battle to keep his mom here permanently is not over, he is ready to work hard and make his family proud.